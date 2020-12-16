Advertisement

Oklahoma National Guard delivering vaccines to providers

Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma National Guard has begun delivering the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine to health care providers throughout the state.

Two teams of Guard members delivered the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday to locations in Enid and Woodward, according to the Guard. Deliveries will continue through Thursday and resume when additional doses are received during the month.

The first vaccination in Oklahoma took place Monday when 31-year-old emergency room nurse Hannah White was inoculated in Oklahoma City.

Front-line health care workers are to be the first to be vaccinated along with long-term care providers and residents, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and pharmacy staff who will administer the vaccine in long-term care facilities.

The state health department on Tuesday reported 241,991 total virus cases and 2,086 deaths since the pandemic began. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day rolling average of new cases has risen from 2,696 per day on Dec. 1 to 3,043.5 on Tuesday and the average of daily deaths increased from 13.4 to 23.4.

