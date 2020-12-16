Advertisement

Texas AG announces multi-state lawsuit against Google

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By JAKE BLEIBERG
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced a multistate lawsuit against Google for the online search giant’s alleged “anti-competitive conduct” in the online advertising industry.

Paxton says Google is using its “monopolistic power” to control the pricing on online advertisements, fixing the market in its favor and eliminating its competition.

Google is calling the suit “meritless” and says the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade.

According to records released by Paxton’s office, Texas is suing along with Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.

