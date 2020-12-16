Three people from Durant killed in Collin County crash

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Three people from Durant are dead after a crash in Collin County over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday around 2 p.m. on State Highway 121 near Trenton.

Texas DPS troopers say 65-year-old James Wilkerson of Durant was driving north when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a car on the shoulder before crashing into another driver.

Troopers say Wilkerson and a passenger, 70-year-old Mary Wilderson, died at the scene.

Another passenger, 17-year-old Christopher Wilkerson, was taken to a McKinney hospital where he later died.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

