Advertisement

WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road

By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – Two Collier Township EMS crewmembers were almost hit by a truck during Wednesday’s snowstorm.

The team was on the scene of a minor accident when the vehicle came around a corner too fast and began to slide, a video on the organization’s Facebook page shows.

“This is a reminder to please SLOW DOWN and use CAUTION not only in this weather, but ALL the time,” the post said. “Two of our members were almost struck during this incident, please be careful.”

The video shows the people scatter as a white pickup skids out of its lane and slams head-on into the EMS vehicle.

The forecast calls for up to 9 inches of snow in the Pittsburgh area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old Bells girl is with her guardians after an Amber Alert was issued for her over the...
Police return Bells 6-year-old to guardians, suspects in Amber Alert
Texas game wardens believe this six foot long, 160-pound male mountain lion shot and killed by...
Celeste hunter kills 160 pound mountain lion
Tammy Cannon, principal at Westward elementary in Colbert, died Sunday night from her battle...
Colbert elementary principal dies from COVID-19
Walnut Bend ISD Troy Humphrey passed away on Friday following a battle with COVID-19.
Walnut Bend ISD announces death of Superintendent
Farmington Road in Van Alstyne
Grayson County deputies investigating after teen claims he was robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Bodycamera footage shows a woman throwing a dog off a balcony.
Florida woman caught on camera throwing dog off balcony before arrest
Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
Slippery roads in western Pennsylvania
Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a...
Deputies: Florida man dies after window shuts on him during burglary attempt
The Grayson County District Attorneys Office said Massachusetts State Police arrested...
Denison fugitive arrested in Massachusetts for child sex assault