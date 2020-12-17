Durant couple, grandson die in Collin County crash Sunday

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant couple and their grandson are dead after a crash in Collin County Sunday afternoon. Now a mother is mourning the loss of her teenage son.

“It’s just too confusing without him right now,” said Catherine Brown, who lost her son in a crash this weekend.

Sunday afternoon, 3 people from Durant were killed in a crash in Collin County. 65-year-old James Wilkerson was driving on State Highway 121 when he crossed over into the southbound lanes, sideswiping one vehicle and crashing into another. He and his wife, 70-year-old Mary Wilkerson died on the scene.

Their grandson, 17-year-old Christopher Wilkerson was taken to the hospital where he died later that day.

“He was my baby, I was really, I was close to him,” said Brown.

Brown says she woke up to the news that her son was gone.

“I couldn’t believe it, but when I found out it was true I just broke down crying and I cried myself to sleep,” said Brown.

The teen was a student at Durant high school and was close with his grandparents.

“He was good, he was shy. He had a big heart, everybody loved him. A kind, sweethearted young man,” said Brown.

His personality is what his 16-year-old brother says was most memorable.

“His brother, he ain’t doing too good with it. He’s hurt over it,” said Brown.

The driver and passengers of the other vehicle involved had non-life threatening injuries. DPS says they aren’t sure what caused the accident and are investigating.

Brown’s simple message for parents:

“Just keep their babies close,” said Brown.

The family is asking for help to afford all 3 funeral expenses. A family friend created a GoFundMe to raise money for them.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.