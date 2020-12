(KXII) - Former Sulphur Bulldogs star Trey Kiser signed to play college football at South Alabama.

After playing at the junior college level at NEO, Kiser announced that he would continue his football playing career at USA.

Sulphur coach Jim Dixon once called Kiser the best player he ever coached. Now, Kiser will get his shot with the Jaguars.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.