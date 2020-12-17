Mercy Hospitals in Ardmore, Ada receive COVID vaccines

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Around 39,800 doses of coronavirus vaccines arrived in Oklahoma by Wednesday. Mercy Ada received an initial shipment Tuesday, and Mercy Ardmore received an initial shipment Wednesday evening.

The first vaccination at Mercy Ardmore was given to the medical director of the emergency department.

According to Mercy Ardmore Vice President of Operations Tyler Hillis, more vaccines will be administered Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hillis said administrating the vaccine is more difficult than a typical flu vaccine.

“It takes a lot more orchestration than what you’d think to have everybody notified, signed up, five people there at a time. and then there’s a monitoring period afterward,” Hillis said.

Each vial has five doses of the vaccine in it. Vials have to be kept at -80 degrees, and used within five days.

Hillis said they’ll also be monitoring the recipients for another 30 minutes afterwards.

This vaccination does require two doses, so Hillis says the next step is to wait for the second shipment, coming in three weeks.

