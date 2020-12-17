Pottsboro standout Silas Barr signs with OSU

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Pottsboro football standout Silas Barr is headed to Stillwater to play for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Barr made the decision official with a signing day on Wednesday. Barr had a tremendous career in the trenches for the Cardinals. Now, he will suit up for Mike Gundy’s team as an offensive lineman.

“It feels good to officially be a part of the family,” Barr said. “It feels good after a long time waiting to finally get my name on the paper and officially be a part of the team.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.