Advertisement

Pottsboro standout Silas Barr signs with OSU

By David Reed
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Pottsboro football standout Silas Barr is headed to Stillwater to play for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Barr made the decision official with a signing day on Wednesday. Barr had a tremendous career in the trenches for the Cardinals. Now, he will suit up for Mike Gundy’s team as an offensive lineman.

“It feels good to officially be a part of the family,” Barr said. “It feels good after a long time waiting to finally get my name on the paper and officially be a part of the team.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old Bells girl is with her guardians after an Amber Alert was issued for her over the...
Police return Bells 6-year-old to guardians, suspects in Amber Alert
Texas game wardens believe this six foot long, 160-pound male mountain lion shot and killed by...
Celeste hunter kills 160 pound mountain lion
Tammy Cannon, principal at Westward elementary in Colbert, died Sunday night from her battle...
Colbert elementary principal dies from COVID-19
Police lights
Three people from Durant killed in Collin County crash
Walnut Bend ISD Troy Humphrey passed away on Friday following a battle with COVID-19.
Walnut Bend ISD announces death of Superintendent

Latest News

Sulphur's Kiser to South Alabama
Former Sulphur star Kiser signs with South Alabama
Pottsboro's Silas Barr signs with OSU
Pottsboro's Silas Barr signs with OSU
Sulphur's Kiser to South Alabama
Sulphur's Kiser to South Alabama
Bells-Gunter Girls Hoops Highlights
Bells-Gunter Girls Hoops Highlights