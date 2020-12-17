Advertisement

Sherman family without a home after apartment fire

A family is without a home after a fire at a Sherman apartment complex late Wednesday afternoon.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A family is without a home after a fire at a Sherman apartment complex late Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters say it started around 5 p.m. in the second floor of a vacant apartment at the Northridge Villas Apartments off of U.S. Highway 82 just west of Texoma Parkway.

While the unit was vacant, a neighboring one suffered severe smoke damage. The Red Cross is assisting the family that lived there.

Firefighters put out the fire shortly before 6 p.m.

