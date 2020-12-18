A+ Athlete: Griff Williams, Madill

MADILL, Oklahoma (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Griffon Williams of Madill High School. Griff is a 3-sport athlete. He throws for the track and field team. He’s a 4-year starter on the offensive line for the Wildcats football team, where he was named first team all district and preseason all-state.

But it’s on the wrestling mat where he really stands out. He won the regional championship in 2019, and finished 4th at the state meet. But he’s learned more from athletics than just how to compete.

“Discipline. If you’re frantic, and spontaneous all the time, you’re not going to be successful,” said A+ Athelte Griff Williams. “You have to be disciplined, and you have to grind every single day.”

“Griffon does not like to lose. He’s always wanting to know how to get better,” said Madill wrestling coach Josh Sisco. “You can go through my phone and see texts and phone calls of him asking me ‘Hey, what do I need to do today? What do I need to do tonight?”

In the classroom, Griff continues to compete at a high level. He has a 4.27 G.P.A. which makes him one of the top ten students in his class. He’s in the National Honor Society, student council, and he’s a staple on the honor roll. Making good grades, is another important part of this A+ Athlete’s life.

“It looks good for colleges,” said Williams. “It makes me smile, for all of that hard work all my life. It feels good.”

“He was very enjoyable in class, just like in the athletic situation, because of his personality,” said Madill U.S. history teacher Scott Shaw. “But also because of his desire to make himself better, and understand the History that we’re going over.”

When he’s not in school, Griff volunteers with the church youth group, and helps the little league wrestling team.

