Ardmore man arrested in connection to a drive by shooting

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police have arrested a man after his car was discovered to have been involved in a drive by shooting last week.

19 year old Robert Schaumann was arrested after officers found a white SUV in the parking lot of a hotel off Interstate 35 and Broadway.

Police say the same vehicle was involved in the shooting that occurred last Wednesday in the 500 block of 2nd Street Southeast.

“Whenever we made contact with Mr. Schaumann he did have a firearm in his possession. He also had outstanding felony warrants from Carter County,” Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said.

Police say only a car was hit in the shooting. Right now Schaumann is not a suspect in any other Ardmore shooting cases police said.

If he is convicted he faces up to life in prison.

