Advertisement

Ardmore man arrested in connection to a drive by shooting

Ardmore police
Ardmore police(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:26 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police have arrested a man after his car was discovered to have been involved in a drive by shooting last week.

19 year old Robert Schaumann was arrested after officers found a white SUV in the parking lot of a hotel off Interstate 35 and Broadway.

Police say the same vehicle was involved in the shooting that occurred last Wednesday in the 500 block of 2nd Street Southeast.

“Whenever we made contact with Mr. Schaumann he did have a firearm in his possession. He also had outstanding felony warrants from Carter County,” Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said.

Police say only a car was hit in the shooting. Right now Schaumann is not a suspect in any other Ardmore shooting cases police said.

If he is convicted he faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is injured after being hit by a train in Denison Saturday.
Woman flown to hospital after getting hit by train in Denison
Drew Springer and Shelley Luther
State Rep. Drew Springer elected to represent Texas State Senate District 30
Six Marshall County Inmates are charged with conjoint robbery after they attacked and stole...
Six charged in Marshall County Jail robbery
Lindsey Manley and Missy Weaver are starting a new women's roller derby league in Sherman.
Roller derby league coming to Sherman
Unlike a grant, Meals on Wheels Texoma did not apply for this money. They were peer reviewed...
Meals on Wheels Texoma gets $1.5 million gift, largest ever

Latest News

A woman is injured after being hit by a train in Denison Saturday.
Woman flown to hospital after getting hit by train in Denison
Communities across America are making sure fallen veterans are remembered by placing holiday...
Texoma veterans honored during Wreaths Across America in Davis
Unlike a grant, Meals on Wheels Texoma did not apply for this money. They were peer reviewed...
Meals on Wheels Texoma gets $1.5 million gift, largest ever
A Christmas miracle came true for 40 people in Cooke County Friday.
Gainesville radio station gives away $20,000 total cash to callers on air
A Christmas miracle came true for 40 people in Cooke County Friday.
Gainesville radio station gives away $20,000 total cash to callers