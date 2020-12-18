Denison police arrest a man for kicking an officer

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have arrested a man for having several warrants including resisting arrest and kicking an officer several times.

Denison Police officers were called to a disturbance at a local apartment complex.

Officers found Christopher Lee Frith down the block.

Police say he had two outstanding Grayson county Warrants.

When officers tried to arrest Frith he kicked one officer multiple times and resisted arrest.

He was arrested on the two warrants along with several other charges.

