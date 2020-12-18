Advertisement

Dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme in Wis.

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin dentist is accused of damaging his patients’ teeth so that he could bill insurance companies for crown procedures.

Scott Charmoli, 60, of Grafton, was charged Tuesday in federal court with eight counts of health care fraud and two counts of false statements. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Charmoli is accused of falsely telling patients that they needed crowns and then using his drill to break off parts their teeth during the procedure. Charmoli submitted X-rays and photographs of the chipped teeth to insurance companies to obtain coverage for the crowns, the indictment says.

Authorities say Charmoli performed more than $2 million worth of crown procedures between January 2018 and August 2019.

Charmoli’s attorney, Nila Robinson, did not immediately respond to an email message left Thursday by The Associated Press.

An arraignment and plea hearing are scheduled for Dec. 30.

“The Justice Department focuses on prosecuting health care fraud not only to protect health care funds but also to protect patients who entrust their well being to providers,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is injured after being hit by a train in Denison Saturday.
Woman flown to hospital after getting hit by train in Denison
Drew Springer and Shelley Luther
State Rep. Drew Springer elected to represent Texas State Senate District 30
Six Marshall County Inmates are charged with conjoint robbery after they attacked and stole...
Six charged in Marshall County Jail robbery
Lindsey Manley and Missy Weaver are starting a new women's roller derby league in Sherman.
Roller derby league coming to Sherman
Unlike a grant, Meals on Wheels Texoma did not apply for this money. They were peer reviewed...
Meals on Wheels Texoma gets $1.5 million gift, largest ever

Latest News

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday,...
Official: Large car bomb kills 9 in Afghan capital
FILE - This Jan. 2, 2017, file pool photo, shows an aerial view of the empty Rose Bowl stadium...
CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Deal on Fed removes obstacle to agreement on COVID relief
A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee was gifted more than $6,000.
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000