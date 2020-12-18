Advertisement

Governor Greg Abbott talks with CDC director and FDA commissioner on COVID-19

Remdesivir is one of several medications cleared for use in treating COVID-19.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST
AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott talked with hospital CEO’s and representatives across the state to discuss the importance of COVID-19 therapeutic antibody treatments.

The conference call included Governor Abbott, the CEO’s of several hospitals as well as the FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, CDC Director Robert Redfield and Texas Department of State Health and Human Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt.

The focus of the call centered around the use of therapeutics to treat COVID-19 including remdesivir, bamlanivimab, convalescent plasma and the monoclonal antibody therapy created by Regeneron.

Redfield said that despite those medications being in use since the start of the pandemic there was room for an increase in usage.

Hahn said the FDA’s emergency authorization of those medications have helped communities across the U.S. respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

Some of the benefits of the drugs that was touted included decreasing hospital stays while also reducing the total number of hospitalizations entirely.

Abbott supported the hospitals operating in the state to continue using those treatments. He also said the state is ready to work along side health care providers to expand the use of the treatments across the state.

