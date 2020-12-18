Advertisement

Morning dense fog is giving way to sunny skies ...

Overnight through 9 am a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM !
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Tom Hale
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Overnight and through this morning areas of dense fog have developed, in big part thanks to yesterday’s rain just south of the Red River and east of Highway 75. With clear skies and calm winds, morning lows have fallen to the dew point creating areas of dense fog. As NW winds increase later this morning the fog will quickly break up.

Sunny skies and mild weather can be expected Today through Tuesday, strong southerly winds develop Tuesday. Then our winds become blustery 20-35 mph and cooler from the north behind a dry cold frontal passage Wednesday. Christmas Eve will be sunny and very chilly in the 40s; your Christmas Day outlook shows a cold start with lows in the upper 20s, below freezing, followed by a fairly mild afternoon under sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs near 50. Pretty nice Christmas chill for the holidays !

Here’s the seven day:

Sunday Morning: patchy dense fog, then clearing skies this afternoon

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Sunny skies, mild

Tuesday: Sunny and windy

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny and cool

Christmas Day: Sunny and cool

Tom Hale

Meteorologist

KXII News 12

