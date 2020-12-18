Advertisement

Oklahoma school report card grading system suspended

The Oklahoma Department of Education has stopped the school report card grading system.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Education has stopped the school report card grading system.

It was a unanimous decision based on all the problems caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Ardmore Public Schools Superintendent Kim Holland said it’s a good idea because a letter grade will give a false impression to communities in Oklahoma.

He said this semester was a challenge, moving students back and forth from in-person to virtual learning.

“I think we’re in a real learning crisis right now, so we’re trying to catch up and do what we need to do. I think report cards would be very unfair in this situation,” said Holland.

The Oklahoma department of Education will continue with year-end testing of students.

