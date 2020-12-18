Advertisement

Paris community rallies around Santa Claus

By Jen Phillips
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - This has been a challenging year for everyone but especially for one jolly elf in Paris.

So the town made some big moves to make him smile.

Don’t tell the folks in Paris the Christmas parade was cancelled.

Don’t tell them Santa isn’t coming to town.

“We decided if Santa can’t come to the people, then the people will come to Santa,” Organizer Patti Torres said.

Christmas this year will look a little different for Tony Clark.

“We knew the situation of him being in the nursing home,” Organizer Michael Townes said.

Dialysis 18 hours a week means he can’t do his usual visits for the first time in decades.

But he’s still making his list, it just has some older kids on it.

“I mean, we have been overwhelmed with gifts for them and everything just because of him,” a representative of Stillhouse Rehab Facility said.

News spread quickly that Tony would spend his Christmas in a rehab facility.

“He would do anything in the world for anybody,” Townes said.

Well, that just wouldn’t do for Paris’ Santa Clause.

“Anything for Tony. Anything for Santa,” Torres said.

So on Thursday night the only parade Paris saw this year happened right in front of Tony’s window.

Hundreds of people came to town for Santa.

“We’re touched,” Townes said, " and he’s honored.”

It’s what Christmas is supposed to be.

“The gift Santa is to give to people. And to give love. And that’s what Tony does. He gives love,” Torres said.

