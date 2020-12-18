Police arrest Ardmore man for making false police report and embezzlement

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police have arrested a man this week after they say he lied about being robbed.

Joshua Pierce is in the Carter County jail facing charges of embezzlement and making a false police report.

Police say last week Pierce claimed he was walking to his car when a robber took his employer’s bank deposit.

Police said the statement Pierce gave didn’t add up so they spoke to him again. That is when he admitted he made the story up.

If convicted he could face up to five years in prison.

