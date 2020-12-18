Advertisement

Ruiz Foods donates food to Texoma non-profits for holidays

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Ruiz Foods donated more than 200 hams and turkeys for the holidays to Texoma non-profits on Thursday.

Seven organizations including Meals on Wheels, the Texoma Family Shelter and the Salvation Army picked up meat for people in need over the holidays.

Ruiz Foods representatives said they hope the ham and turkey provide a warm meal to hundreds of families this Christmas.

The Texoma Family Shelter said they will be giving them away in food boxes.

“Oh it’s going to help great. This afternoon we’re going to have a Christmas food box giveaway, we expect 45 to 50 people so far,” Texoma Family Shelter Volunteer Coordinator Rosalind Hendricks said.

Ruiz Foods said it’s their way of making the holidays a little bit brighter during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

