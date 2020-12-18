Advertisement

State Rep. Drew Springer elected to represent Texas State Senate District 30

Drew Springer and Shelley Luther
Drew Springer and Shelley Luther((campaign photos))
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:21 PM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Results from Saturday’s runoff election show State Rep. Drew Springer will take the seat for Texas State Senate District 30.

The candidates in the election were State Rep. Drew Springer and Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther.

He’ll replace Pat Fallon, who was elected to represent the 4th U.S. Congressional District in November.

Springer won the race Saturday night by 56 percent with 32,599 votes, with Luther receiving around 44 percent with 25,146 votes.

He’s served in the Texas House of Representatives since 2013.

Luther gained notoriety when she refused to close her salon following Governor Greg Abbott’s emergency shut down order earlier this year.

The runoff was called after neither candidate received a majority of the votes in a special election in September.

Texas State Senate District 30 Results

