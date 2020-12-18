Advertisement

Six charged in Marshall County Jail robbery

Six Marshall County Inmates are charged with conjoint robbery after they attacked and stole commissary goods from another inmate.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:18 PM CST
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Six Marshall County Inmates are accused of attacking and robbing another inmate.

Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer said Timothy Standfield, Shawn French, George Short, Christopher Richards, Tony Townsend and Chad Polster each face a $25,000 bond.

Sheriff Cryer said the inmates were inside of the same jail pod when the robbery happened.

Cryer says the victim will survive and the men are now separated

The inmates took the victims commissary goods that include his shoes, bedding and food.

