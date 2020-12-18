Advertisement

Teen stops domestic attack on mom, then is fatally stabbed

According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when...
According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when one of the younger children got the teenage boy to help.(Facebook/Austin Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — A teenage boy stepped in to save his mother from an attack by her husband, only to end up being fatally stabbed by the man, authorities said.

Authorities are calling the teen a hero, noting that five younger children were hiding upstairs during the attack Tuesday and were not hurt.

According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when one of the younger children got the teenage boy to help. The teen kicked in the bedroom door as Vaca was choking his mother. Vaca stopped when the son intervened, grabbed a knife and stabbed the boy, the charges say.

Vaca was charged Wednesday in Mower County District Court with second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday, according to the Star Tribune.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan said in a Facebook post that the violence prompted “one of the most challenging and tragic calls I can recall in our city’s history.”

The complaint said officers found the woman outside with a stab wound to the neck and her son bleeding on a couch. Vaca was hiding in a bathroom with a knife, which he refused to drop. He was subdued with a stun gun. The officers found five children hiding upstairs.

Vaca allegedly told detectives he stabbed the boy then went upstairs and kissed the other kids goodbye because he intended to kill himself. When a detective told Vaca the boy died, he replied, “I’m a murderer,” the complaint says.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the woman or the son. But McKichan commended the boy’s actions.

“Despite everyone’s best efforts, we were unable to save the young man who acted the most heroically of anyone yesterday. All of us wanted a different outcome for him,” McKichan wrote on Facebook. “What he did in the defense of his family was incredible and should be recognized. His love for his mother and his siblings was proven without a doubt and all who responded and have knowledge of the investigation were moved by his actions. He saved their lives.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is injured after being hit by a train in Denison Saturday.
Woman flown to hospital after getting hit by train in Denison
Drew Springer and Shelley Luther
State Rep. Drew Springer elected to represent Texas State Senate District 30
Six Marshall County Inmates are charged with conjoint robbery after they attacked and stole...
Six charged in Marshall County Jail robbery
Lindsey Manley and Missy Weaver are starting a new women's roller derby league in Sherman.
Roller derby league coming to Sherman
Unlike a grant, Meals on Wheels Texoma did not apply for this money. They were peer reviewed...
Meals on Wheels Texoma gets $1.5 million gift, largest ever

Latest News

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday,...
Official: Large car bomb kills 9 in Afghan capital
FILE - This Jan. 2, 2017, file pool photo, shows an aerial view of the empty Rose Bowl stadium...
CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Deal on Fed removes obstacle to agreement on COVID relief
A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee was gifted more than $6,000.
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000