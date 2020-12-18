Advertisement

Tropicana apologizes for ad campaign suggesting parents stash mimosas in secret locations

Tropicana has apologized for an ad campaign that suggested parents hide mimosa ingredients in...
Tropicana has apologized for an ad campaign that suggested parents hide mimosa ingredients in hidden refrigerators when they need to take a break from home stress.(Gray News)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Orange juice brand Tropicana has apologized for a recent ad campaign suggesting parents keep hidden refrigerators containing mimosa ingredients when they need a break.

Tropicana, whose parent company is PepsiCo, tweeted an apology for its #TakeAMimoment campaign after receiving backlash from some who thought it made light of addiction struggles.

“While we believed we were bringing the #TakeAMimoment program to life in the right way — through a message of positivity and balance mixed with a bit of levity — we hear the feedback that for some we’ve missed the mark,” Tropicana said.

The brand also announced it would stop using the campaign in future advertising.

AdAge reported Tropicana conducted a survey that showed nearly half of parents have hidden in the bathroom to get away from their hectic schedules.

Chief marketing officer Anup Shaw said upon the launch of #TakeAMimoment that it was meant to engage with parents in “a fun — and real — way.”

Tropicana has since removed posts that featured the short-lived social media campaign.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is injured after being hit by a train in Denison Saturday.
Woman flown to hospital after getting hit by train in Denison
Drew Springer and Shelley Luther
State Rep. Drew Springer elected to represent Texas State Senate District 30
Six Marshall County Inmates are charged with conjoint robbery after they attacked and stole...
Six charged in Marshall County Jail robbery
Lindsey Manley and Missy Weaver are starting a new women's roller derby league in Sherman.
Roller derby league coming to Sherman
Unlike a grant, Meals on Wheels Texoma did not apply for this money. They were peer reviewed...
Meals on Wheels Texoma gets $1.5 million gift, largest ever

Latest News

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday,...
Official: Large car bomb kills 9 in Afghan capital
FILE - This Jan. 2, 2017, file pool photo, shows an aerial view of the empty Rose Bowl stadium...
CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Deal on Fed removes obstacle to agreement on COVID relief
A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee was gifted more than $6,000.
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000