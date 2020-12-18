Tropicana apologizes for ad campaign suggesting parents stash mimosas in secret locations

(Gray News) - Orange juice brand Tropicana has apologized for a recent ad campaign suggesting parents keep hidden refrigerators containing mimosa ingredients when they need a break.

Tropicana, whose parent company is PepsiCo, tweeted an apology for its #TakeAMimoment campaign after receiving backlash from some who thought it made light of addiction struggles.

“While we believed we were bringing the #TakeAMimoment program to life in the right way — through a message of positivity and balance mixed with a bit of levity — we hear the feedback that for some we’ve missed the mark,” Tropicana said.

The brand also announced it would stop using the campaign in future advertising.

AdAge reported Tropicana conducted a survey that showed nearly half of parents have hidden in the bathroom to get away from their hectic schedules.

Chief marketing officer Anup Shaw said upon the launch of #TakeAMimoment that it was meant to engage with parents in “a fun — and real — way.”

Tropicana has since removed posts that featured the short-lived social media campaign.

