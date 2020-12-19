Dickson Police Department gifting kids in need Christmas presents

DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - The Dickson Police Department is making sure kids can experience Christmas joy in Oklahoma.

Dickson Police Chief Tim Duncan said it all started when a Dollar General Manager donated a box of toys Wednesday.

Community members later caught wind and people near and far dropped toys off at the Dickson Police Station.

Chief Duncan said the toys are a first come, first serve basis and the gifts are for kids ages three to eight-years-old.

“You know, just turn what 2020 has been negative and turn it into a positive and hopefully we can go into 2021 in a good note,” said Duncan.

Duncan said donations are still accepted and he says people can call the police department at 580-223-0544 if a child is in need for a gift this Christmas.

