Gainesville radio station gives away $20,000 total cash to callers on air

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Christmas miracle came true for 40 people in Cooke County on Friday.

They were all given $500 in cash after calling a local radio station.

KGAF Radio Owner and Operator Steve Eberhart answers the call, and each person has a story.

“I lost my sister in July, and have had to get braces for my grandson,” one caller said.

“I just got COVID, I just got back to work and I want to help my dad. He’s fighting COVID and pneumonia,” another said.

“In a year like 2020, it is clear that many people are hurting. And a lot of people would not have Christmas without this,” said Eberhart.

Anonymous donors gave $20,000 dollars cash to KGAF to give away on air.

Their only wish is that it goes to people in Cooke County who need it.

“We’re going to give you $500 in Secret Santa cash to help out at Christmas time this year,” Eberhart said on air.

Some called in tears.

One woman’s husband has been sick, and she wanted to provide Christmas for her family.

Cars lined up outside afterwards to receive the money.

“It’s hard to imagine a family that is hurting so badly in a year where so many are going without, to wake up on Christmas morning without anything for their children or anything else. And the great thing about this is it truly does make that happen for a great deal of people,” Eberhart said.

Elizabeth Turner is one of them.

She’s faced lots of medical issues, and after getting approved to work again, she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have 5 grandkids that I just want to help out with Christmas,” Turner said.

Melanie Sparks wanted to buy Christmas presents for her kids.

“My husband’s hours have been cut, so he had to get a second job. And it’s been just awful,” said Sparks.

In a year defined by financial hardship and sickness, a little kindness goes a long way.

“To the people who donated this money, they don’t know what this means to people. It means the world,” Turner said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.