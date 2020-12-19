Advertisement

Meals on Wheels Texoma gets $1.5 million gift, largest ever

Unlike a grant, Meals on Wheels Texoma did not apply for this money. They were peer reviewed by a group of philanthropist and met certain criteria to receive it, but were not told what the criteria was throughout the process.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:02 PM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

For Guadalupe Ceballos, every day before the pandemic began the walk across the street with her friends to the Sherman Senior Citizens Center was a treat and there was always something fun going on.

“Because I’m legally blind my friends would come and take me to go eat lunch so I wouldn’t fall,” Ceballos said. “They have crafts and you could go watch a movie, computer lab, exercise place.”

But since the doors have been closed since March members no longer have luxury of the daily meals the center provided through its Meals on Wheels Kitchen, and the company that came with it.

Which means Ceballos and all other members have had to turn elsewhere.

With the help of around 600 volunteers Meals on Wheels Texoma immediately started bringing meals to the doorsteps of clients like Ceballos once the pandemic forced them to shut down their facilities.

But now they’ve got a little help.

Meals on Wheels Texoma was selected by a group of philanthropists working for MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, a to receive a $1.5 million dollar gift to build an essential kitchen at their existing facility at the North Texas Regional Airport to help meet a growing demand.

“Ours is no more worthy than any of the other wonderful organizations she supported but I promise we will be the best stewards of her funding,” Greg Pittman, Meals on Wheels Texoma CEO said.

The money will also provide personally tailored meals for clients with health conditions that call for them and supports the organization’s mission.

“I’ve yet to meet a senior that wants to lose their independence, and our goal and this gift will help facilitate that,” Pittman said.

Unlike a grant, Meals on Wheels Texoma did not apply for this money. Rather they were peer reviewed by a group of philanthropist and met certain criteria to receive it but were not told what the criteria was throughout the process.

Along with the kitchen, Pittman says with this gift will allow them to upgrade certain entree items they offer.

