Wind Machine fires Up...

Weather Aware for strong winds on Tuesday, gusts to 35 mph along with warm and dry conditions makes for high fire danger. Avoid outdoor burning!

Futurecast indicates scattered clouds developing tomorrow and a cold front steadily advancing across the area Wednesday morning. There’s a small chance of rain Wednesday morning, if we get anything it won’t amount to much. A hi-res version of the model also paints in a quick shot of rain Wednesday morning, it will be a horse race to see if enough moisture makes it into Texoma before the front arrives. I’m going 30% for a Wednesday morning shower, and amounts will be low. This is the only chance of rain in my 7-Day forecast.

Christmas outlook continues to be dry and mild, cold morning and a pretty decent afternoon. Another front arrives Sunday with a similar pattern: stiff southerly winds ahead of the front on Saturday, chilly north winds on Sunday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy

Wednesday: 30% Rain morning, sunny and windy afternoon

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, windy and cool

Christmas Day: Cold morning, sunny mild afternoon

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy

Sunday: Sunny, windy, cooler

Monday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12