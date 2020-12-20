Advertisement

Paris student wins Dr. Pepper tuition giveaway

Paris ISD
Paris ISD(KXII)
By Travis Buckner
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(KXII) - Paris High School student Tate Lewis competed in the “Dr. Pepper tuition giveaway” during the SEC football championship game, and walked away with a massive scholarship.

In a competition to see who could throw the most footballs through a target shaped like a Dr. Pepper can, Tate narrowly defeated his opponent in overtime. For winning the competition, which aired during the halftime show, Tate was given a scholarship worth $125,000.

This wasn’t the first time Tate faced a hard fought battle. He suffers from a heart condition, which has required a number of surgeries.

Lewis plans on using the scholarship towards earning his business degree. He also hopes to show other kids with disabilities that anything is possible.

