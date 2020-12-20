Texoma veterans honored during Wreaths Across America in Davis

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Communities across America are making sure fallen veterans are remembered by placing holiday wreaths on their graves.

“Once a veteran, you’re always a veteran. Once you serve you will always serve,” said Charles Pickel, Wreaths Across America in Davis coordinator.

Dozens of people from Davis honored fallen Texoma veterans by placing 500 wreaths at Green Hill Cemetery.

“It’s just a small token, small amount of time to go out and honor them,” Pickel said.

Pickle and his wife Sue Ensley organized the event Saturday and says it’s a national program where communities in over 2,000 locations across the country participate.

“They’re all honored,” said Ensley.

Ensley said she wants veterans and their families to know that there’s people fighting to support them.

“I don’t think people realize what it means to be veteran. Because, when a young person signs on to the military, they know they can lose their life,” said Ensley.

Oklahoma National guard Major Rufus Reed was among those who showed up Saturday. He said something as simple as a wreath could mean the world to a loved one.

“Some of these guys who fought and served recently, some of them have family members that are near and dear to their heart. I think it’s important to recognize them as a community and show the families that we are here for them and we support them,” said Reed.

The purpose of Wreaths Across America is to make sure veterans are not forgotten.

“Just the very fact that they are honoring them, laying a wreath, saying their name, they’re remembered,” said Ensley.

