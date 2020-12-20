Woman flown to hospital after getting hit by train in Denison
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A woman is injured after being hit by a train in Denison Saturday evening.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. near the tracks by Woodlawn Boulevard and Vine Lane.
Police say a woman was walking near the tracks when the conductor saw her stumble on the rocks and fall before being hit.
Police say she was flown to a DFW hospital.
They don’t know the extent of her injuries.
Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.