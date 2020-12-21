2 killed in Carter County crash

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people are dead after a crash on I-35 near Ardmore Saturday night.

Troopers say Kianna Pierre, 24, was driving north in the outside lane when she was rear ended.

Troopers say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of her passengers, Kierra Gates, 21, died at a local hospital.

They were from Pass Christian, Mississippi.

The driver of the other car was treated and released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.