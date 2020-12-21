Advertisement

2 killed in Carter County crash

Two people are dead after a crash on I-35 near Ardmore Saturday night.
Two people are dead after a crash on I-35 near Ardmore Saturday night.(wcax)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people are dead after a crash on I-35 near Ardmore Saturday night.

Troopers say Kianna Pierre, 24, was driving north in the outside lane when she was rear ended.

Troopers say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of her passengers, Kierra Gates, 21, died at a local hospital.

They were from Pass Christian, Mississippi.

The driver of the other car was treated and released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is injured after being hit by a train in Denison Saturday.
Woman flown to hospital after getting hit by train in Denison
Drew Springer and Shelley Luther
State Rep. Drew Springer elected to represent Texas State Senate District 30
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
A McCurtain County man is dead after a shooting outside a Choctaw County bar late Saturday night.
Man shot and killed outside Choctaw County bar

Latest News

A Sherman restaurant provided a free meal for the homeless Sunday evening.
Sherman restaurant provides free meal for homeless
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley says he’s resigning to run for the now vacant seat in the...
Cooke County Judge announces run for Texas House District 68 special election
A McCurtain County man is dead after a shooting outside a Choctaw County bar late Saturday night.
Man shot and killed outside Choctaw County bar
An Ada man featured in the book turned Netflix documentary “The Innocent Man” will be released...
Second man featured in “The Innocent Man” to be released