Ardmore man charged for possessing child porn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man who was arrested in November for lewd acts with a child is now facing a charge for possessing child porn.

34 year old Michael Tracey Alford was arrested for lewd acts to a child under 16 after he allegedly kissed a 12 year old girl on the mouth.

Child pornography was later found in his possession.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said Alford has not made bond and is still in the detention center.

His next court date is in January.

If convicted Alford faces up to 20 years in prison for each crime.

