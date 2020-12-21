C4 select 7 on 7 begins third season

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Year number three of C4 select 7 on 7 is officially underway. On Sunday, C4 hosted a tryout with close to 90 student athletes from all across Texoma.

Some of the best players from schools like Sherman, Denison, Plainview, and Durant came out. The team was started by Sean Cooper and his staff of experienced coaches in 2018, with a goal of developing players allowing them to make their high school teams more successful, and bringing more college exposure to athletes in Texoma.

The program has seen a lot of growth since the beginning, and things are still looking up.

“Our number one goal was to advance the sport a little bit more,” said C4 founder Sean Cooper. “Small town guys, bringing some exposure to the area. We’re actually ahead of schedule from year one. I think the biggest thing for everyone to know is this 2022 class is going to be the one that changes the game for Texoma forever.”

“Really just to get better,” said Denison quarterback Caleb Heavner. “See the competition out there, and get me prepared for next year as much as possible.”

“It’s more like a family aspect with all these guys,” said Plainview wide receiver Morgan Pearson. “They’re all from different schools, but they’re like family to me. I get to work with my guys, and work on my craft.”

