Cooke County Judge announces run for Texas House District 68 special election

Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley says he's resigning to run for the now vacant seat in the Texas House.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley says he’s resigning to run for the now vacant seat in the Texas House.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley says he’s resigning to run for the now vacant seat in the Texas House.

This comes after newly elected State Senator Drew Springer claimed victory Friday in the runoff election for State Senate District 30.

His current seat with House District 68 is up for a special election.

Brinkley was in the middle of his second term as county judge.

A date for the special election hasn’t been set.

Posted by Jason Brinkley on Sunday, December 20, 2020

