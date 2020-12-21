Advertisement

Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.

A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.(Source: KFVS)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) - Four people are dead after a reported shooting at a home south of Mayfield, KFVS reported.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call about a shooting at 198 Smiths Lane around 8:25 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say they found four people dead inside the home.

Graves County Coroner Brad Jones identified them as Kyle Milliken, Ashley Milliken and their two sons, ages 8 and 13.

Their autopsies were scheduled for Monday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Kentucky.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2020 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is injured after being hit by a train in Denison Saturday.
Woman flown to hospital after getting hit by train in Denison
A McCurtain County man is dead after a shooting outside a Choctaw County bar late Saturday night.
Man shot and killed outside Choctaw County bar
Two people are dead after a crash on I-35 near Ardmore Saturday night.
2 killed in Carter County crash
A Former WNBA player with ties to Texoma was arrested in Atoka this weekend.
Former WNBA and SOSU player Crystal Robinson arrested over weekend
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Latest News

The two planets passed so close to each other - still millions of miles apart - that their...
Jupiter, Saturn align to form 'Christmas star' on winter solstice
An Oklahoma man has been in prison for the last 35 years for murder, was almost home free.
Second “Innocent Man’s” release from prison stalled
In this Nov. 6, 2020, photo, a canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots as...
Pennsylvania man accused of casting dead mother’s ballot
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill, sending to Trump
What we know about COVID-19 cases in Texoma.
What we know about the 35,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma