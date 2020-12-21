Former WNBA and SOSU player Crystal Robinson arrested over weekend
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Atoka Police arrested former SOSU and WNBA star Crystal Robinson for driving with a suspended license on Saturday.
The 46 year old was stopped by an Atoka police officer at Court and Ohio St on Saturday around 7 p.m.
She was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
After she was taken into the jail for booking she was charged with bringing THC into the jail.
