Former WNBA and SOSU player Crystal Robinson arrested over weekend

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Atoka Police arrested former SOSU and WNBA star Crystal Robinson for driving with a suspended license on Saturday.

The 46 year old was stopped by an Atoka police officer at Court and Ohio St on Saturday around 7 p.m.

She was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

After she was taken into the jail for booking she was charged with bringing THC into the jail.

