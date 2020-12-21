Advertisement

Fort Drum soldier found fatally shot, another soldier held

Authorities on Monday were holding a U.S. Army soldier in the death of a fellow soldier from...
Authorities on Monday were holding a U.S. Army soldier in the death of a fellow soldier from Tennessee who was found shot to death in New Jersey after he was missing from a base in upstate New York.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, N.J. (AP) — Authorities on Monday were holding a U.S. Army soldier in the death of a fellow soldier from Tennessee who was found shot to death in New Jersey after he was missing from a base in upstate New York.

Authorities found the body of Cpl. Hayden Harris, 20, in a wooded area of Byram Township, New Jersey, on Saturday.

The resident of Guys, Tennessee, was last heard from Thursday night after he headed from Fort Drum to Watertown, New York, for a vehicle transaction, the Army said.

Harris was meeting fellow soldier, Jamaal Mellish, for “some type of vehicle exchange,” First Assistant Sussex County Prosecutor Gregory Mueller said. Authorities believe Mellish “abducted” Harris and killed him, Mueller said.

Mellish, 23, was held in New York and charges were pending. It wasn’t immediately known whether Mellish had a lawyer.

Harris, an infantryman with the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, before he joined the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in July 2019.

“His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this division and our nation,” Brigadier Gen. Brett Funck, acting commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, said in a statement.

Harris was promoted from specialist to corporal following his death.

Fort Drum is located near the Canadian border, around 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Syracuse.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is injured after being hit by a train in Denison Saturday.
Woman flown to hospital after getting hit by train in Denison
A McCurtain County man is dead after a shooting outside a Choctaw County bar late Saturday night.
Man shot and killed outside Choctaw County bar
Two people are dead after a crash on I-35 near Ardmore Saturday night.
2 killed in Carter County crash
A Former WNBA player with ties to Texoma was arrested in Atoka this weekend.
Former WNBA and SOSU player Crystal Robinson arrested over weekend
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Latest News

The two planets passed so close to each other - still millions of miles apart - that their...
Jupiter, Saturn align to form 'Christmas star' on winter solstice
An Oklahoma man has been in prison for the last 35 years for murder, was almost home free.
Second “Innocent Man’s” release from prison stalled
In this Nov. 6, 2020, photo, a canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots as...
Pennsylvania man accused of casting dead mother’s ballot
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill, sending to Trump
What we know about COVID-19 cases in Texoma.
What we know about the 35,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma