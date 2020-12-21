Advertisement

Man shot and killed outside Choctaw County bar

A McCurtain County man is dead after a shooting outside a Choctaw County bar late Saturday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
It happened around midnight at Tommy’s Bar just west of Fort Towson.

Sheriff Terry Park said Thomas Phillips got into a fight inside and was kicked out.

Park says he went outside, got a gun and fired several rounds into the building.

A Wright City man was hit and died at the scene.

Park said he had only come to the bar to check on his wife who worked there.

Phillips led deputies on a chase and crashed into a tree.

Troopers say he was driving under the influence, and was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The OSBI is investigating.

Park said Phillips will be arrested for murder.

