Pollard scores 2 with Elliott out, Cowboys beat 49ers 41-33

Dallas Cowboys
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Tony Pollard ran for two touchdowns with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by an injury for the first time in the two-time rushing champion’s career, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the San Francisco 49ers 41-33.

Four of the seven Dallas scores were set up by turnovers from the 49ers. San Francisco is guaranteed to be the second Super Bowl runner-up in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record the next year.

The Cowboys kept faint playoff hopes alive in a game moved out of prime time with both teams starting the day in last place in their divisions.

