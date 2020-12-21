Sherman restaurant provides free meal for homeless

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman restaurant provided a free meal for the homeless Sunday evening.

“It brought me to tears, it humbled me, the kindness of others it really helps out a lot,” Shelley said.

Shelley is one of about thirty people in need who got a warm meal at Cackle and Oink Sunday evening.

Restaurant owner Andrea Vogel said they put out a call for donations on Facebook, and were overwhelmed with the response.

“Canned goods, tons of clothing, socks, toiletries, can openers, propane tanks,” Vogel said.

Christopher Creed, founder of 903 Mindful a homeless advocacy group, said the donations will help keep people warm as temperatures get colder.

“Plenty of blankets, tents, tarps. Tents and tarps are a big thing that’s how they build their homes, and that’s how they stay warm out of the weather,” Creed said.

Shelley said it made the holidays a little bit brighter this year.

“Normally I don’t really like the holidays you know, given my situation but last year and this year 903 Mindful has really come together with all of us and has made it special,” Shelley said.

Each person left with a full stomach, and a Christmas gift.

Shelley said she is touched by the amount of donations from the community.

“We need blankets, lots and lots of blankets it gets so cold out there and this is going to help a lot,” Shelley said.

“This is better than we’ve ever had before as far as donations going in, it makes us happy to see that people haven’t forgotten that they are out here, especially as it gets colder,” Creed said.

Something Shelley said she is grateful for.

“Thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate it,” Shelley said.

