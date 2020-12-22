A Crash in Ardmore sends 2 people to the hospital

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Two Vehicle crash Monday afternoon send two people to the hospital in Ardmore.

It happened Monday morning in front of the Harvey Douglass Funeral Home on South Commerce in Ardmore.

Ardmore police said both drivers were taken to the hospital but the injuries were not life threatening.

Police also say the driver at fault may have been having a medical issues at the time of the wreck.

