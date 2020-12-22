Ardmore Mercy is operating at capacity

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - According to Mercy Ardmore president Daryle Voss, the hospital has been operating at capacity for several months now.

Voss says the number of patients and available beds in a hospital changes constantly.

“Throughout the day we’ll have patients showing up in the ER that will need to be admitted,” Voss said. ”And throughout the day in the inpatient environment we’ll have patients that are discharging to go home.”

The surge of coronavirus in Texoma is taking its toll on available resources.

“For weeks upon weeks, our margin of open beds is probably just a handful each day,” Voss said. “They quickly get filled.”

Mercy Ardmore has even closed down their behavioral health center to free up more nurses to help with COVID.

“Primarily to redeploy that staff to support our medical units that traditionally have the COVID patients,” Voss said.

Mercy’s COVID @ Home program is also helping make room for more patients.

Voss said the goal is to control symptoms so patients won’t have to be admitted into the hospital.

“We have to get to a where we get the numbers into a manageable situation, to where it’s not every day we’re busting at the seams,” Voss said.

Voss said the best thing for the community to do is to stay vigilant about stopping the spread.

“I think the best thing the community can do is social distance, wash hands, wear a mask,” Voss said.” And understand if I am positive, I gotta isolate myself. I gotta quarantine. I don’t wanna give it to anybody else.”

