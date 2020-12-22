Eleven Texoma providers set to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Eleven providers in our Texas viewing area are set to receive the Moderna vaccine sometime this week.

About 3,700 combined doses are set to arrive this week in Grayson, Lamar, Cooke, and Fannin Counties.

Family First Care in Gainesville said they applied to administer the vaccine back in October, and Monday morning, they got the news that they would be getting 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week.

“We’re excited to be helping out in the community for sure to help sick people and help to alleviate or maybe help people not be sick,” owner at Family First Care Jill Fuhrmann said.

Fuhrmann said so far, they are the first and only location in Cooke County that will administer the vaccine.

“We had no idea that we would be getting it before the public health department or the hospital here in Cooke County so we were very surprised about that,” Fuhrmann said.

They are one of eleven locations in our Texas viewing area that were selected in the state’s second week of vaccine allocation.

Brookshire’s pharmacies in Pottsboro and Bonham will also each will receive 100 doses.

“It can be stored in the regular freezer for up to six months, it can be stored in the refrigerator unopened up to 30 days but our goal is as soon as we get the vaccine, we’re going to start administering it to get it out to the people who really need it,” Brookshire’s health services manager Charlotte Weller said.

Both locations said they plan to follow guidance from the state, vaccinating front line health care workers first.

Fuhrmann said they already have health care workers designated to receive the first 100 doses.

She said the Moderna vaccine requires a second shot.

“You get your first shot, then 28 days four days before or four days after in that window to get your second shot,” Fuhrmann said.

Fuhrmann said the Moderna vaccine is administered just like a flu shot, in your arm.

