Advertisement

Ford unveils ‘safe distance’ ugly Christmas sweater

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new ugly Christmas sweater helps with social distancing.

Ford calls it the “Safe Distance Christmas Jumper.” It projects the shape of a Christmas tree around you and creates a safe zone for others nearby.

The sweater works through small projectors hidden in the reindeer’s antlers, nose and tail.

It’s a concept design, so it appears you can’t get one just yet.

It’s also unclear if the projection works in daylight.

The sweater is part of Ford’s ongoing “Share the Road” campaign to promote safe driving.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Former WNBA player with ties to Texoma was arrested in Atoka this weekend.
Former SOSU, WNBA star Crystal Robinson arrested in Atoka
A McCurtain County man is dead after a shooting outside a Choctaw County bar late Saturday night.
Man shot and killed outside Choctaw County bar
Two people are dead after a crash on I-35 near Ardmore Saturday night.
2 killed in Carter County crash
Sherman police are looking for Blake McCoy who they say may be in danger.
Sherman police looking for a missing man
A Sherman restaurant provided a free meal for the homeless Sunday evening.
Sherman restaurant provides free meal for homeless

Latest News

New York firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden: Trump ‘failed’ to shore up nation’s cybersecurity
National and local nonprofit partners will distribute ride credits to people who need them.
Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccinations
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Rare vaccine injury claims steered to obscure federal office
Dr. Deborah Birx discusses COVID vaccine rollout and holiday travel during the pandemic
Dr. Birx: People who get the COVID vaccine should still wear a mask