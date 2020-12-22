Advertisement

Grayson County ICU beds now below full capacity

FILE
FILE(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County ICU beds dipped below full capacity Monday afternoon.

All hospitals in the county were operating at 100 percent ICU capacity over the weekend.

On Monday the county reported the ICU capacity had dropped back down to 98.61 percent.

According to Grayson County Office of Emergency Management, COVID-19 patients make up 43.66 percent of ICU patients in the county.

The last time ICU capacity was below 100 percent in Grayson County was December 7th.

