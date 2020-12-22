Kingston woman warns of mail scam with fake cashier’s check

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston woman wants to warn others after receiving a fake cashier’s check in the mail.

It came with a letter offering her to work as a mystery shopper.

Diane Daffron says she was excited at first when she received a $1,370 check Monday afternoon.

She immediately called the bank, who verified it was fake after she sent photos.

But she had concerns from the get-go, since she noticed a few things seemed fishy.

“If it feels like it’s not right, it’s not right,” Daffron said.

She said she got a text about being a mystery shopper.

It’s where you go into businesses as a customer, evaluate them and send back a report for money.

The text had a link, so she clicked it.

“Of course you got COVID, so you can’t go out and really get a job. And so yeah I clicked it, because why not make a little extra money if you can,” Daffron said.

Then it asked her to enter her address.

A week later, she got a package in the mail with a nearly $1,400 cashier’s check inside from Coleman County State Bank in Texas.

“If you don’t read and look at it real close, you’re going to go cash it,” Daffron said.

It included a letter from “Secret Customer,” telling her to deposit the check and email a supervisor to get her first task.

The return address is a company claiming to be in Virginia.

Daffron admits when she first saw the check, she was excited.

“Cause its Christmas you know, I’m a disabled person and you know, Christmas is tough,” she said.

She’s a widow about to turn 58, and on disability due to leaking heart valves, so it’s hard for her to walk.

“That’s who they’re looking for is people that don’t have the money, don’t have a job,” Daffron said.

The Federal Trade Commission says often with mystery shopper scams, you’re asked to wire money.

But they say if you deposit a fake check and wire money before the check is discovered as a fake, you’re responsible for paying back the bank.

“Maybe this situation will pop up later on down the road for you and you’ll think twice about cashing that check,” Daffron said.

There are legitimate companies who hire mystery shoppers.

The FTC has tips on verifying if the job is real, and on how to spot and report fake check scams.

