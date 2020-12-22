Advertisement

Southmayd police continue Shop with a Cop tradition

By Emily Tabar
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - Stores are buzzing with last minute shoppers, but today the Sherman Walmart was full of local kids paired up with the boys in blue for a favorite Christmas tradition.

“Ever since my mom told me I could have one I got it for Christmas,” said Tyler Babcock, who got to shop with a cop Monday.

Babcock and Madisyn Arnold are two of 100 local kids who participated in this year’s Shop with a Cop in Southmayd.

“I picked out some blankets and a pillow and stuff for my face,” said Arnold.

“I came here today for some of my Christmas list, my skateboard right here,” said Babcock.

“Well every year we started our program Shop With A Cop, this is our 5th year. This year we’re able to take 100 children Christmas shopping,” said Southmayd Police Chief, Chad McKey.

Every year peace officers in Southmayd do their part in making Christmas special for kids in families who may need help.

“I think it was nice of them making it come true,” said Babcock.

“They get to walk through with a firefighter or a police officer and shop for whatever toys they want,” said McKey.

This year’s budget of $100 per kid was a challenge to raise.

“This was one of the hardest years we’ve ever had raising the funds especially with COVID. Because we haven’t been able to do any of our fundraisers or any other events, so we had to look to the public for help and everybody pitched in, we raised enough,” said McKey.

But everybody pulled through to make sure they could continue the tradition.

“First we started off with just Southmayd and then we expanded it and now we’re doing kids from all over Grayson County,” said McKey.

Making this Christmas one these kids won’t forget.

“Oh great, great, can’t express it,” said McKey.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

