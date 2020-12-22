Advertisement

Cold front

Two cold fronts to keep tabs on
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold front will sweep across Texoma later this morning into early this afternoon with colder and windy conditions. Gusty winds will continue tonight into Thursday with a high Thursday near 50. Christmas day looks great, with sunny skies and a high near 58. Another cold front will push across Texoma late Sunday with cooler temps for early next week. A slight chance of rain returns late Tuesday.

Forecast:

Today, Clearing and windy, high 62 falling to near 50, SW/NW 20-35

Tonight, mostly clear and windy,low 27, NNW 15-30

Thursday, sunny and windy, high near 50, WNW 20-30

Friday, sunny, SW 5-15, 28/57

Saturday, mostly sunny, S. 15-25, 37/64

Sunday, partly sunny, S/NW 20-30, 50/65

Monday, partly cloudy, NE 10-20, 35/52

Tuesday, mostly cloudy, 30% showers, ESE 10-20, 34/49

Tom Miller

Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

