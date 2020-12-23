A White Christmas, but not from snow

For tonight and Thursday winds will continue between 20 mph and 35 mph, they will decrease a bit through Christmas Eve day but we’ll still have gusts of 15 to 25 mph.

Santa will have a clear and cold ride in Thursday night and Christmas will dawn clear and cold with frost possible. Your Christmas afternoon outlook continues to be dry with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Stout winds return, this time from the south, on Saturday with milder temperatures over the weekend. Rain and the potential for thunderstorms arrives Tuesday with a shot of colder air arriving in time for New Year’s Eve.

Here’s the seven day:

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, windy and cool

Christmas Day: Cold morning, mild afternoon

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Monday: Increasing clouds

Tuesday: 60% Rain or thunderstorms

Wednesday: 40% Rain, colder

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12