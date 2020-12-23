Advertisement

A White Christmas, but not from snow

Frost is possible with Christmas morning lows in the 20s
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For tonight and Thursday winds will continue between 20 mph and 35 mph, they will decrease a bit through Christmas Eve day but we’ll still have gusts of 15 to 25 mph.

Santa will have a clear and cold ride in Thursday night and Christmas will dawn clear and cold with frost possible. Your Christmas afternoon outlook continues to be dry with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Stout winds return, this time from the south, on Saturday with milder temperatures over the weekend. Rain and the potential for thunderstorms arrives Tuesday with a shot of colder air arriving in time for New Year’s Eve.

Here’s the seven day:

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, windy and cool

Christmas Day: Cold morning, mild afternoon

Saturday:  Mostly sunny and windy

Sunday:  Partly cloudy

Monday: Increasing clouds

Tuesday: 60% Rain or thunderstorms

Wednesday: 40% Rain, colder

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Most Read

A Former WNBA player with ties to Texoma was arrested in Atoka this weekend.
Former SOSU, WNBA star Crystal Robinson arrested in Atoka
Since April, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight men on charges related to...
Carter County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in child sex abuse cases in 2020
Denison 10-year-old Adelaye Escalera is recovering after she and her father were both shot...
Mother of 10-year-old shot in Denison shares recovery story
A Kingston woman wants to warn others after receiving a fake cashier’s check in the mail. It...
Kingston woman warns of mail scam with fake cashier’s check
Lukas Skaggs
Grayson Co. deputies arrest porch pirate suspect

Latest News

Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...