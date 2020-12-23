Advertisement

‘Cookie ninjas’ caught on camera leaving holiday treats on neighbor’s porch

By KOVR Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Calif. (KOVR) - A brother and sister are secretly spreading holiday cheer in their neighborhood to brighten spirits during the pandemic.

Imriel Ely and Damon Ely call themselves the cookie ninjas.

The ninjas get why they can’t see their friends in person.

So, they’re baking spirits bright - dropping off the desserts, like cookies and fudge, made by momma ninja herself.

“We figured this way we can still show our friends that we love them and care about them without sharing our germs,” said momma ninja Justine Ely.

They dress in sunglasses and hats to stay inconspicuous.

“One of us hops out and we ring the doorbell and place the cookies,” Imriel said. “And then we run back to the car as fast as we can.”

Despite the cover-up, they were caught red-handed leaving goodies for their friend Lucas.

“It’s not every day you see pirates coming up to your door and giving you cookies,” Lucas said.

During the holiday season, an uptick in porch pirates is seen.

“Porch pirates takes peoples’ gifts and they open them for themselves,” Damon said.

So, this band of do-gooders is putting the spirit back in giving.

Their neighbors aren’t complaining about the sweet gifts.

“I absolutely loved it and I know they love doing it,” Sarah Uhrich, their neighbor, said.

The young ninjas say they hope to make a few more rounds before Christmas, but it’s up to mom because she does the baking.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Former WNBA player with ties to Texoma was arrested in Atoka this weekend.
Former SOSU, WNBA star Crystal Robinson arrested in Atoka
A Kingston woman wants to warn others after receiving a fake cashier’s check in the mail. It...
Kingston woman warns of mail scam with fake cashier’s check
Denison 10-year-old Adelaye Escalera is recovering after she and her father were both shot...
Mother of 10-year-old shot in Denison shares recovery story
An Oklahoma man has been in prison for the last 35 years for murder, was almost home free.
Second “Innocent Man’s” release from prison stalled
Sherman police are looking for Blake McCoy who they say may be in danger.
Sherman police looking for a missing man

Latest News

Rebecca Luker, left, and her husband Danny Burstein arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in...
Tony-nominated Broadway star Rebecca Luker dies at 59
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
Richard Heene, center, looks up as he sits in the courtroom with his wife Mayumi, right, and...
Parents convicted in 2009 ‘balloon boy’ hoax pardoned
Residents in Custer, Washington were ordered to evacuate after a train carrying crude oil...
Federal officials investigate fiery oil train derailment